Old Yamaha R3 to be discontinued in India this month

The old Yamaha R3 will be discontinued in India at the end of this month. Internationally, it was replaced by the facelifted Yamaha R3 in 2018.

The old Yamaha R3 is priced at INR 3.52 lakh*. Its BS-IV 321 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 42 PS of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm.

The reason why the new Yamaha R3 hasn't been brought to India yet is maybe that it's planned to be launched directly with a BS-VI engine later this year.

Yamaha has tweaked the R3 to make it much sportier than before with the mid-cycle refresh. The new R3 features a design which is inspired by the Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike. It flaunts a twin-LED headlight set up along with a faux RAM air intake. The side fairing and the fuel tank have been tweaked for a sharper look. Some of its other key features are:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Sporty clip-on handlebars

37 mm KYB inverted front forks at the front

Preload-adjustable KYB rear monoshock

10-spoke cast aluminium wheels

Internationally, the new R3 is powered by the same 321 cc twin-cylinder engine that we have seen in the old R3. It will likely arrive in India after becoming cleaner with an upgrade later this year. IndianAutosBlog will be keeping an eye out for the same, so stay tuned.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi