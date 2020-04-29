BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 listed online: Specs, features & colours revealed

Along with the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25, the Japanese two-wheeler brand has also listed the BS6 FZS 25 on its official website. The Yamaha FZS 25 is a new addition to the Yamaha FZ line-up. Here are the specs, features, and colours of the new 250 cc bike in India.

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Specs

The BS6 FZS 25 uses the same engine which has been fitted in the BS6 FZ 25. It is a 249 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected, SOHC, 2-valve powerplant which has been tuned to produce 20.8 PS of power and 20.1 Nm of torque. It is a BS6-compliant engine and is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve, SOHC Displacement 249 cc Maximum power 20.8 PS at 8000 rpm Maximum torque 20.1 Nm at 6000 rpm Fuel system Fuel injection Transmission 5-speed

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Features

The BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 is identical to the BS6 Yamaha FZ 25. It has features such as an aggressive LED headlight assembly with LED DRL, fully-digital instrument cluster with negative display and side stand engine cut off. Additionally, it features exclusive elements like a long visor and a pair of knuckle guards.

The suspension setup of the FZS 25 consists of 41 mm telescopic front forks and 7-step adjustable rear monoshock. The braking power comes from a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc. For safety, there is a dual-channel ABS.

BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 Colours

Since the FZS 25 is a more premium model than the FZ 25, it has a set of unique colour options, which includes Patina Green with gold-coloured alloy wheels, Dark Matte Blue with gold-coloured alloy wheels and White Vermillion with black alloy wheels.

The price of the BS6 Yamaha FZS 25 will be revealed post the lockdown period.