2021 Honda CBR150R launched in Indonesia; to rival Yamaha R15

The 150cc motorcycle segment in Indonesia has just become more competitive with the launch of the 2021 Honda CBR150R. The new bike will rival against the very popular Yamaha R15.

2021 Honda CBR150R Features

The new CBR150R has been given a major visual overhaul when compared to the previous model. The latest version of the 150cc fully-faired motorcycle has grown to look like the bigger and more powerful Honda CBR250RR that is already on sale in the Indonesian market. Perhaps, the most attractive feature of the 2021 CBR150R is the twin-headlamp setup which enhances the overall aesthetic appeal of the motorcycle. Above the headlamps are two LED DRLs that also improve the bike’s front look.

Some of the other features include a side-mounted upswept exhaust that gels with the high-rise tail, split seats for sportier visuals, chiselled fuel tank and front fairing with sharp lines, golden USD front forks, disc brakes at both ends, digital instrument cluster, and more.

2021 Honda CBR150R Specs

The 149cc single-cylinder engine of the new CBR150R is capable of delivering 17.1 PS of max power at 9000 rpm and 14.4 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that’s accompanied by an assist and slipper clutch. In comparison, the Yamaha R15 in Indonesia uses a 155cc single that puts out 19 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500 rpm. This motor is also equipped with Yamaha’s VVA technology.

2021 Honda CBR150R Price

There are two variants of the 2021 CBR150R - non-ABS and ABS. The former has been priced at IDR 39.3 million which converts to INR 2.04 lakh; whereas the latter carries a sticker price of IDR 40.2 million (INR 2.09 lakh). On the other hand, the Yamaha R15 costs IDR 36.08 million (INR 1.87 lakh).

2021 Honda CBR150R India

Back in the day, Honda used to sell the CBR150R in India. It was a smaller version of the Honda CBR250R. However, both the bikes had been discontinued. If the Japanese brand could price the CBR150R right, then it would certainly up the game in the 150cc segment in the Indian market.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.