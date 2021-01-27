2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS revealed, India launch tomorrow!

Triumph got us on the edge-of-the-seat when it teased the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS earlier this month. Our longing for the all-new motorcycle grew more when the British company announced that it will bring the new Speed Triple to India as well. And now, Triumph has finally unveiled the flagship model in its Roadster Series of motorcycles - the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Specs

While the 2021 Speed Triple has a plethora of new parts and components, we will just start with its engine. The 1160cc in-line 3-cylinder motor produces 180 PS of max power at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9000 rpm. Compared to the previous Speed Triple, the new model has 30 bhp and 8 Nm more. Combine the new figures with the 198 kg (wet) weight of the 2021 Speed Triple, and the result is astounding performance. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter.

Also Read: Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Indian Website; Launch in Early 2021

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Styling

Triumph makes some of the best-looking naked motorcycles in the world. It had already impressed us with its 2020 Street Triple range and now the new Speed Triple has followed suit. The iconic and instantly recognisable twin-LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs dominate the front end whereas the single-sided swingarm, high-rise tail section, upswept exhaust, and sculpted fuel tank keep things busy on the side. At the rear, there’s an attractive taillamp. Also, the wide rear tyre adds sportiness.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Features

For the suspension, Triumph has used top-spec Ohlins NIX30 USD front forks and Ohlins TTX36 twin-tube rear monoshock, both of them are fully adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression damping. The stopping power comes from twin 320mm front rotors with Brembo Stylema radial Monobloc callipers and a single 270mm rear disc with a Brembo twin-piston calliper. Triumph is providing Metzeler Racetec RR tyres as standard with the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS, however, enthusiasts can opt for Pirelli Diablo SuperCorsa SC2 as well.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Electronics

For a brand-new motorcycle, Triumph has developed a brand-new 5-inch TFT display. Just like other instrument clusters that we have witnessed in different Triumph motorcycles, this one, too, looks brilliantly done. As for the electronic rider aids, the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS gets a 6-axis IMU, Cornering ABS, 5 riding modes, wheelie control and more. There’s also the My Triumph Connectivity System along with GoPro controls.

2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Price in India

The new Speed Triple has been priced at GBP 15,100 (INR 15.12 lakh) in the UK. We are expecting Triumph to announce the motorcycle’s price in India tomorrow during the launch.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.