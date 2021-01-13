2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS teased; global unveil date announced

Triumph has released a teaser video of the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS. The British brand has also announced the global unveil date of the new motorcycle.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS teaser video does not reveal much about the upcoming bike. It shows the new twin-headlamps that will be accompanied by LED DRLs. They look quite similar to what we have witnessed on the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS, that was launched in India in April last year, and 2020 Triumph Street Triple R, which is also on sale in the country. The teaser video also contains the melodious exhaust note of the inline-triple engine.

Speaking of the engine, as the name suggests, the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will have a bigger motor compared to the previous Speed Triple 1050. Now, the new powerplant could be a bored version of the 1050cc engine or Triumph could use the 1200cc motor from the Tiger 1200. There is also a probability of the British brand using a totally new engine for the 2021 Speed Triple. What do you guys think?

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS will make its global debut on 26 Jan 2021. We expect the company to shed some light regarding the availability of the new motorcycle in various markets around the world. Triumph is likely to launch the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS in India, perhaps, by the mid of the year.

For now, Triumph has its focus on the new Tiger 850 Sport for our market. The motorcycle has already been listed on the company’s Indian website and should soon make it to the dealerships. Apart from that, the new Triumph Trident 660 is also slated to be launched in India soon. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle are already underway.

So, which Triumph motorcycle are you waiting for?

