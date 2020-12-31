Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Listed On Indian Website; Launch in Early 2021

Triumph globally unveiled the Tiger 850 Sport in November earlier this year as their new entry-level adventure tourer. The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is a road biased ADV, particularly aimed at long distance touring. The British biker maker has now listed the Tiger 850 Sport on their Indian website, thus suggesting its imminent launch. The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport is expected to arrive in India by early 2021 and will be the brand's most affordable ADV in India. Let's take a closer look at what's in store for us.

This Tiger has been nurtured to become a road-focused animal that can crunch up miles on the tarmac as easily as its elder sibling, the Tiger 900 Rally Pro, eats up off-road terrains. Powering this new Tiger to life is the same 888cc inline-3 engine that powers the other Tiger models in the line-up. However, Triumph has tweaked the motor to make it much more usable at the low and mid rev range. So the 12-valve, liquid-cooled powerhouse in the Tiger 850 produces 85 PS at 8500 rpm and 82 Nm at 6500 rpm.

In comparison, this engine delivers 95.2 PS at 8750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7250 rpm in the Tiger 900 models. The gearbox here is a 6-speed unit and accompanied by a slip and assist clutch. The new Triumph Tiger 850 Sport comes with full-LED lighting, including the frowning eyebrow-like LED DRL that imparts an angry look to the motorcycle. Unlike the 7-in TFT display that is available in the Tiger 900 models, here we get a smaller 5-in unit. There are two riding modes - Road and Rain - and the traction control is switchable.

Triumph has also provided a 12V power socket so that you don’t need to worry about your smartphones to run out of juice on those long road trips. Speaking of road trips, the Tiger 850 Sport offers a comfortable and upright riding position thanks to the narrow seat, ergonomically optimized footrest position, and angle adjustable handlebars. It also gets a large 20L fuel tank and an adjustable screen, delivering superior wind protection with a simple single-handed adjustment.

In terms of hardware, the Tiger 850 Sport comes with premium Marzocchi front and rear suspension, with manually adjustable preload for the rear monoshock. Brembo Stylema calipers take care of braking duties, while the motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Anakee Adventure tyres. At INR 13.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiger 900 GT is currently the most affordable Tiger in the country. For the 850 Sport, we expect prices to start from around INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

