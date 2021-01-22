2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date confirmed

The 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date has been confirmed. The new British motorcycle will reach our shores on 28 January 2021.

Triumph took us by surprise last week when it teased the new Speed Triple 1200 RS. The teaser video showed the new headlamp design of the upcoming motorcycle which reminds us of the 2020 Street Triple models. It also contained the melodious exhaust note of the inline-triple engine. Apart from that, we also got to know the global unveil date (26 January 2021) of the new motorbike.

Now, Triumph has disclosed the Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date. The company took to its social media channels to announce that the new motorcycle will be introduced in our country on 28 January 2021. This will be Triumph’s first launch in India this year.

While there are still a few days left before the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS makes it global debut, its key specs have been leaked. The new bike would be powered by a 1160cc 3-cylinder engine that would churn out 180 PS of max power at 10,750 rpm and 125 Nm of peak torque at 9000 rpm. For reference, the previous model of the Speed Triple that used a 1050cc engine had 150 PS and 116 Nm. The new liquid-cooled engine would feature a DOHC set up and have 12 valves in total.

The leaked image also tells us that the 2021 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS would have a seat height of 830mm and be available in at least 2 colour options - Sapphire Black and Matte Silver Ice. It would also feature several new visual as well as mechanical changes. For example, the rear subframe appears to be a brand-new unit, the bodywork is fully revised, the engine casing is different, thus, pointing out that Triumph could have built an all-new motor from ground up for the 2021 Speed Triple.

