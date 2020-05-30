2021 Toyota Yaris sedan imagined - IAB Rendering

Introduced in August 2017, the new global Toyota Yaris sedan (Toyota Yaris Ativ/Toyota Vios) will likely receive a facelift in the second half of the year. IndianAutosBlog.com's digital illustrator has created a rendering to show how the 2021 Toyota Yaris will likely look like.

The 2021 Toyota Yaris sedan in the rendering has the same front end design as the 2021 Toyota Yaris hatchback (for emerging markets) that was leaked via patent images recently. The new front bumper is similar to that of the Mk12 Toyota Corolla (Prestige version) and has more defined, muscular outer ends that are even more pronounced than in the global compact sedan.

The inverted lower grille of the Toyota Yaris sedan facelift has honeycomb-pattern openings. The new headlamps are sharper and inline LED units. All in all, the face of the updated sedan looks way more aggressive, bolder and plusher. On the sides, there are bigger, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. No significant changes are expected at the rear. Maybe there will be revised tail lamps and a restyled bumper, but nothing else should be new.

The interior changes for the Toyota Yaris sedan may include new seat covers, updated instrument cluster, enhanced infotainment system, auto-dimming rearview mirror and telescopic steering.

Under the hood, the 2NR-FE 1.5-litre petrol engine will likely continue being on duty in the Toyota Yaris sedan in India. This BS6 naturally aspirated four-cylinder mill produces 107 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of maximum torque at 4,200 rpm. It returns a fuel economy of 17.1 km/l (with 6-speed MT)/17.8 km/l (with CVT).

The prices of the old Toyota Yaris sedan start at INR 9.46 lakh*. The new model may also have a starting price of around INR 9,50 lakh*.

Also Read: TKM mulling Toyota Yaris CNG, could launch it close to Diwali

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi