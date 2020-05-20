2021 Toyota Yaris facelift leaked via patent images

The 2021 Toyota Yaris facelift has leaked via patent images. The leaked upcoming hatchback is directly related to the Toyota Yaris sold in India.

2021 Toyota Yaris Facelift Front Quarters
The 2021 Toyota Yaris sedan facelift will likely feature the same new front end as the 2021 Toyota Yaris facelift seen here.

The Toyota Yaris seen is the Toyota XP150 (internal name) that was unveiled in April 2013. This patent images reveal how the Toyota Yaris hatchback for emerging markets will look after its second facelift. The Toyota Yaris Ativ, which is sold in India as the Toyota Yaris and elsewhere even as the Toyota Vios, will likely get the same new front end design as this hatchback after its first facelift.

The 2021 Toyota Yaris facelift features more technical-looking, LED headlamps (with LED signature DRL) that are reminiscent of the Mk4 Toyota Yaris sold in the developed markets. The visual changes at the front also include a newly designed front bumper inspired by the Mk12 Toyota Corolla (elegant version) and newly designed grilles. The sides and the rear end are no different from those of the old model.

2021 Toyota Yaris Facelift Rear Quarters
The Toyota Yaris will get no changes at the rear with the next mid-life update.

The Toyota Yaris sedan sold in India was unveiled internationally in August 2017. In September 2017, the Toyota Yaris hatchback for emerging markets borrowed the sedan's front end design with its first facelift. Now, it looks like the sedan will borrow the new front end design for its first facelift from the hatchback.

In India, the Toyota Yaris sedan facelift could be launched sometime in 2021, the year when the original sedan will turn three years old. Prior to that, the latter is said to receive a CNG variant and also a taxi variant.

Also See: First Toyota Yaris Cross real-life images surface online

2021 Toyota Yaris facelift - Image Gallery

