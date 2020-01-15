India-bound 2021 Toyota Fortuner (facelift) spied for the first time

Introduced back in 2015, the second-gen Toyota Fortuner has started to look a little old now. So, a mid-life refresh for the mid-size SUV is in the works. Recently, the new Toyota Fortuner was spied for the first time in Thailand.

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner is currently in an initial testing phase. While the spotted prototype doesn't reveal much of information, thanks to the thick camouflage which engulfs it from head to toe, it does indicate that the front fascia will be a tweaked one.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner will likely feature restyled bumpers, new radiator grille and new alloy wheels on the outside. The interior isn't expected to be much different, but do expect a new infotainment system that, unlike the current model's unit, offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration support.

The pre-facelift Indian-spec Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options including a 2.8-litre diesel unit with a 6-speed MT/6-speed AT and a 2.7-litre petrol unit linked to a 5-speed MT/6-speed AT. The diesel engine produces 177 PS and 420 Nm (with MT)/450 Nm (with AT) of torque, while the petrol engine develops 166 PS and 245 Nm of torque. A 4WD system option is available in the diesel engine variant. What will be new in this aspect on the facelifted model is yet to be known.

The Toyota Fortuner is a direct rival of the Ford Endeavour, which, for the record, is getting an all-new engine in India soon. The Japanese mid-size SUV is much more popular in our market, and it sells almost three times higher in comparison to its American rival.

At the moment, Toyota Kirloskar Motor is gearing up to launch the Toyota Vellfire premium minivan in India in next month.

