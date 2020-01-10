Ford Endeavour with 2.0L diesel engine and 10-speed AT to be launched soon - Report

The Ford Endeavour will soon be launched with an all-new, BS-VI 2.0L diesel engine and an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission in India. The currently available configurations will be discontinued with this update.

As expected, Ford has decided to do away with the 2.2L diesel engine (160 PS/385 Nm) and the 3.2L diesel engine (200 PS/470 Nm). Upgrading these four- and five-cylinder engines respectively to BS-VI would've made the SUV INR 3-5 lakh costlier. Moreoever, it already has a more advanced replacement ready.

Along with the mid-cycle refresh in 2018, the Ford Endeavour had received a brand-new 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine from the Panther engine family, but this engine was kept away from India to save for the time when the BS-VI deadline approaches. This engine is offered in a single-turbo (180 PS/420 Nm) and twin-turbo (213 PS/500 Nm) versions internationally. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or an all-new 10-speed automatic transmission. Do note that the 2.2- and 3.2L diesel engines are still offered internationally.

The report says that India will get the twin-turbo version of the 2.0L diesel engine along with the 10-speed automatic transmission in the Ford Endeavour. However, we expect the single-turbo version along with the 6-speed manual transmission, which would keep the starting price low and make the 7-seat SUV more accessible. The current, BS-IV Ford Endeavour is priced in the range of INR 29.2 to 34.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new, BS-VI Ford Endeavour may be INR 1-2 lakh costlier.

The Endeavour has been a strong seller from the American automaker. It manages to clock a monthly sales of around 700 units on an average, which higher than even the budget model Aspire. It primarily competes with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X.

[Source: RushLane]