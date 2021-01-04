New 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser spied once again; new features revealed

It was back in August 2020 when the new 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser was spotted for the first time. A couple of months later, more prototypes of the new motorcycle were spied undergoing road testing. Now, there’s a bunch of latest spy images of the upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser that reveal a few more details of the machine.

It can be seen in the new spy shots that the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser would come equipped with a large windscreen. It is likely to be provided as an optional accessory. The windscreen looks somewhat similar to what is available with the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova variant.

The exhausts in the new spy shots have a matte black finish unlike the chrome finishing that we have seen in the previous spy images. Royal Enfield would have taken this step to add a pinch of sportiness to the overall look of the Cruiser. Also, the fact that the engine and alloy wheels are black, too, having matte black exhausts make sense.

While the instrument cluster of the upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser is not clearly visible in the latest spy shots, it is being anticipated that the Chennai-based company would incorporate the Tripper Navigation system that made its debut in the Meteor 350. In fact, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce this feature as an optional accessory in the current models of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

Another minor detail that we can spot in the new spy shots is that the headlight mask has been done in black. Again, this could have been done to keep things on the sportier side. As for the engine, the new Royal Enfield Cruiser will share the same twin-cylinder powerplant that handles the chores in the 650 Twins. It is a sweet motor that has already impressed several riders. It is capable of producing 47 bhp and 52 Nm.

Speculations are that Royal Enfield could launch the new Cruiser this year. An exact timeline, however, remains a mystery.

