2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan spied undergoing road testing in India

The 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spied undergoing road testing in India. The latest spy shot shows the rear quarter of the new dual-sport motorcycle revealing that the upcoming Himalayan would be identical to the current model.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan: What’s new?

Royal Enfield is expected to add the Tripper Navigation feature in the new Himalayan. It is the same feature which the company had first introduced in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which was launched in India early last month. It allows riders to connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details.

Apart from the Tripper Navigation, the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan could also get an updated headlamp that would feature an LED ring which would work as a DRL. While we would also like to see full-LED lighting, that’s highly unlikely to happen. However, Royal Enfield might add a few new colour options.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Specs

As we mentioned earlier, the new Himalayan will most probably be identical to the current model. Therefore, it would have the design and styling elements that we are already familiar with. Even the hardware, that makes the Himalayan a great off-road motorcycle, would be unchanged. Powering the new Himalayan would be the same 411cc single-cylinder engine that complies with the latest BS6 emission regulations. It is capable of delivering 24.3 bhp of max power at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque in the 4000 to 4500 rpm range. For the transmission, there would be the tried and tested 5-speed gearbox.

Although the BS6 version of the Himalayan is much more refined than the BS4 model, there is still room for improvement. It would be great if Royal Enfield would tinker around a bit and smooth out the rough edges even more.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch

No official information regarding the launch of the new Himalayan has been disclosed by Royal Enfield, however, speculations suggest that it might reach the showrooms sometime in the first quarter of next year.

2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan Price

Expect Royal Enfield to ask a bit more for the new model. For reference, currently, the Royal Enfield Himalayan on-road price starts at INR 2.24 lakh.

[Source: rushlane.com]