The wait is finally over, Royal Enfield Meteor 350 goes on sale in India!

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 - we’ve been hearing this moniker since the beginning of 2020. One of the highly anticipated motorcycles of the year, the Meteor 350 played hide and seek for several months before Royal Enfield eventually allotted the new motorcycle a launch date - 6 November, which is today! Yes, that’s right. The wait is finally over and the brand-new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 goes on sale in India.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Features

Most of the information about the new Meteor 350 was already known thanks to the leaked brochure and several images. One of the most interesting features of the Thunderbird successor is the Tripper Navigation Display Unit, which is placed next to the main semi-digital instrument cluster. Riders can connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details.

Some of the other key features of the new Meteor 350 include a USB charging port, LED ring around the headlamp, relaxed riding position, comfortable seat, alloy wheels, retro-styled turns signals, and more.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine

Royal Enfield has slapped on a 349cc single-cylinder engine in the new Meteor. It is a brand-new long-stroke motor which complies with the latest BS6 emission regulations and comes equipped with fuel injection. It is built to provide impressive low and mid-range and keep the vibrations as minimal as possible. It is tuned to produce a maximum power of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Mated to the powerplant is a new 5-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variants

The Chennai-based company has launched the new Meteor 350 in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The differences between them are limited to aesthetics.

Following is a detailed table with variant-wise features:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Stellar Supernova Tripper Navigation Tripper Navigation Tripper Navigation Black Components Body-Colour Components Premium Dual-Tone Paint Single-Colour Tank Premium Badges Machined Wheels Graphics With Decals Chrome Exhaust System Premium Seat Finishes Black Engine With Machined Fins Chrome Handlebar Windscreen Coloured Rim Tape Chrome EFI Cover Chrome Indicators - Back Rest -

It can be seen that the Tripper Navigation feature is standard across all the three variants, which should be appreciated by the buyers. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is available in a total of 7 colour options. These include Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown and Supernova Blue. The last two are dual-tone options.

Following is a detailed table with variant-wise colour options:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball Stellar Supernova Fireball Yellow (Gloss) Stellar Red (Metallic Gloss) Supernova Brown (Dual-Tone) Fireball Red (Gloss) Stellar Black (Matte) Supernova Blue (Dual-Tone) - Stellar Blue (Metallic Gloss) -

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price

Now coming to the million-dollar question, how much does it cost? The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 price starts at INR 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings are open from today and so are the test rides.

Following is a detailed variant-wise price list:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Price* Fireball INR 1,75,825 Stellar INR 1,81,342 Supernova INR 1,90,536

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom