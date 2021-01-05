2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan with Tripper Navigation system rendered

The most recent spy shot of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan has given us a glimpse of the upcoming motorcycle’s instrument cluster that is likely to accommodate the brand’s new Tripper Navigation system. While we still do not have a clear picture of the same, IndianAutosBlog’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a rendering using the information available and his imagination.

In the rendering of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan’s instrument cluster, the Tripper Navigation system has been located on the rightmost side. This placement can also be seen in the motorcycle’s latest spy shot. Since the Tripper Navigation dial is not that big, it appears that Royal Enfield would manage to fit it in the new Himalayan without making any major changes in the instrument cluster.

We can also see in the rendering that the remaining details of the 2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan instrument cluster are the same as that on the current model. So, there is a large speedometer that shows speed both in km/h and mph. This dial also houses a screen at the bottom that displays information such as the time, temperature, odometer, trip meter, etc. On the right side of the instrument cluster, we have the rev counter below which is the fuel gauge and compass. The different tell-tale lights and hazard switch are in their usual positions.

The Tripper Navigation system was introduced in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 that was launched in India last year. It is a handy piece of equipment that allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. This feature should, if not fully eliminate, reduce the usage of aftermarket mobile mounts for navigation purposes. Also, considering that many riders use the Himalayan for long-distance touring, the presence of an in-built navigation feature would certainly be beneficial. It would also come in handy even while commuting in the cities.

Royal Enfield’s Tripper Navigation would not just trickle down to the upcoming Himalayan. It would also make its way to other motorcycles. In fact, there had been speculations which suggest that the Chennai-based company is planning to provide this system as an optional accessory for the current 650 Twins models.

