2021 Maruti Gypsy launch: What we know so far

The waiting periods for the Mk4 Jimny are at an all-time high in Japan, indicating that it's an indisputable blockbuster. While the Mk3 Jimny had been skipped in India, the Mk4 Jimny is going to be launched in India.

Maruti Suzuki displayed the Mk4 Jimny at Auto Expo 2020 and it is being strongly speculated that the company will launch it as the next-gen Gypsy. Here's what we know about it so far:

Will be a five-door model

The Suzuki Jimny is a lifestyle vehicle, but Maruti Suzuki will make it more appealable and practical for the Indian market to meet its sales target. The company will do so by launching it in a five-door version. It will likely extend the wheelbase while seeing to it that the overall length doesn't extend 4,000 mm.

Little changes in the design

Or not at all! The next-gen Gypsy or the first-ever Jimny to be sold in India will stay as close to the global version as possible. This means that it will have the same boxy body and upright stance complemented with retro-style round headlamps with LED projector lights within them, five-slot all-black grille, butch-looking all-black front and rear bumpers with tapered side edges, tough-looking side body cladding, almost squared window panels and tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The interior design, too, should be more or less the same.

The Mk4 Jimny has a simple and to-the-point interior design. With an all-black theme, it shares a lot of components with the Swift like power window switches, the steering wheel and the automatic climate control panel.

Familiar powertrain

The next-gen Gypsy will employ the K15B 1.5-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine of the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and the S-Cross. In the already-on-sale models, this engine produces 105 PS of maximum power output and 138 Nm of peak torque. 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic should be the transmission options.

Standard 4x4 system

Ever since the discontinuation of Maruti Gypsy, there has been not a single model from Maruti Suzuki to available with a 4x4 system. However, the all-new Maruti Gypsy will have a 4WD system, most probably as standard. It should be the same ALLGRIP PRO part-time 4WD system with low-range transfer gear as the 3-door version. This system allows the driver to switch between 4WD and 2WD as required.

Made in India

The Mk4 Jimny sold abroad is made only at Suzuki’s Kosai plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan currently. From this year, it will be manufactured in India as well, at the company's Hansalpur in the State of Gujarat. Both the global 3-door version and the new 5-door version will be made there. The former's production will begin first. It won't be sold in India, though. The Japan-only Kei variant of 3-door global version will continue being manufactured exclusively at the Kosai plant.

Sales through NEXA outlets

Given that the next-gen Gypsy will be a premium product, Maruti Suzuki will sell it via the NEXA outlets. Currently, it offers the Baleno, Ignis, Ciaz and the XL6 at NEXA. The S-Cross will soon join the portfolio NEXA portfolio again.

Launch in 2020

Maruti Suzuki plans to launch the Mk4 Jimny in India in November. The COVID-19 outbreak may have affected the launch timeline, though.

