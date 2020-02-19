Mk4 Suzuki Jimny a massive hit, customers waiting 10 months for deliveries - Report

Introduced in June 2018, the Mk4 Suzuki Jimny is a massive hit. In Japan, even about one and a half years after its launch there, the demand is so high that customers have to wait for 10 months for deliveries.

Around July 2019, which was a year after the market launch of the Suzuki Jimny Mk4 in Japan, the waiting period was one year. Six months later, the waiting period has reduced by only two months. The fourth generation Suzuki Jimny is made only at the Kosai Plant (Kosai City, Shizuoka Prefecture) in Japan. The demand in overseas markets is also very high, especially in Europe.

Suzuki sells the fourth-gen Jimny in Japan in two versions: Jimny and Jimny Sierra. The former is the JDM-only kei car version with a smaller body and a much smaller (0.66L) engine. At launch, the company had set a target of selling 15,000 units of the Jimny and 1,200 units of the Jimny Sierra in Japan annually. In 2019, total demand for the fourth-gen Jimny range in the company’s home market was more than double.

In India, Maruti Suzuki showcased the Suzuki Jimny Sierra at Auto Expo 2020 this month. The company openly said that it was showcasing the mini off-roader there “to assess response of the Indian customers.”

Reports say that work on launching the fourth generation Suzuki Jimny in India has begun. Our market will get a longer, 5-door model, because of poor demand for 3-door models. Also, while the 3-door model, in both kei car and global versions, is offered with a 4WD system as standard, the 5-door model may be offered without it also in order to be priced more attractively.

The 5-door Maruti Jimny/5-door Maruti Gypsy will reportedly be launched in 2021 and be sold via Nexa dealerships.