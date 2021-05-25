Is This The Most Hardcore Suzuki Jimny Modification Ever?

The Suzuki Jimny is one of the most accomplished off-roaders out there, renowned all over the world for its amazing capabilities put together in an affordable package. It is also a very popular canvas for modifications and aftermarket jobs. While we are still waiting for the Jimny to make it to India, albeit in its 5-door guise, here we have a fantastic example of a modified Suzuki Jimny that is loaded to the gills with improved off-road hardware and seems quite capable to be tackling any sort of terrain.

This is a 2019 model of the Suzuki Jimny and it has been purpose-built for the outdoors. Starting with the front, this Jimny has been fitted with a heavy-duty metal bumper with an integrated bull bar and an electric winch. It also houses a pair of auxiliary lamps and a pair of LED light bars. There is yet another 40-inch LED light bar mounted on the roof of this Jimny. It also comes fitted with a custom front runner slimline roof rack coupled with a Darchi awning and a Kick-Ass shower awning along with a Bazooka water tank. Essentially, one can easily spend a night in the outdoors with this Jimny.

One of the coolest modifications on this Suzuki Jimny is what has been done with the rear windows. Well, they have been completely removed and instead, it now gets a pair of Bushtech gullwing windows and cupboards that have been used to house recovery gear and first aid, but one could store practically anything in there. At the rear, the spare wheel of this Jimny comes fitted with a traction pad that also doubles up as a rotor packs fuel holder. There's a reversing light built into that as well.

This Suzuki Jimny is not just about cosmetic upgrades, but it gets plenty of mechanical updates as well, starting with the front and rear ARB air lockers, which is essentially a locking differential on each axle, a must for hardcore off-roaders. It also comes with a jacked-up suspension with 15mm longer travel, something the owner says comes very handy when off-roading. This Jimny has also been specced a bash plate along with a sump guard, both of which together provide very good underbody protection. The rock sliders along the sides provide some added protection.

Lastly, as no off-road modification is complete without a set of off-road spec wheels, this Jimny can be seen riding on 15-inch steel wheels wrapped in Hankook Dynapro 30-inch mud-terrain tyres. The owner also mentions that there are more modifications coming in, which will surely make this little off-roader a lot more capable. Under the hood, the Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5L, four-cylinder petrol engine in Australia. The engine produces 100hp of power and 130Nm of torque and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

