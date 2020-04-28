The India-bound 2021 Hyundai Tucson has made its first appearance in one of the company’s sales charts. The upcoming compact SUV is scheduled to enter series production in August this year.

As we’ve been reporting for months now, Hyundai refers to the next-gen Tucson by the codename ‘NX4’ internally. This will be the fourth generation of the South Korean automaker’s global compact SUV, and that’s probably the explanation behind the number 4 in the codename.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will feature a radical new design inspired by that of Hyundai Vision T concept from the 2019 LA Auto Show. Two-tier headlamps, wider radiator grille packing the turn indicators in disguise and with gem-like shapes, squarish fenders, Z-shaped character lines and sleeker tail lamps connected via a full-width light stripe emerging out of them should be the exterior design highlights.

While the exterior would be the sportiest one we’d have ever seen on a Hyundai, the interior will be equally classy. We expect a more driver-oriented cockpit, fewer switches on the centre console for a more high-tech appeal and a minimalist styling, and a 10.25-inch customisable virtual instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system clubbed together like in the 2021 Hyundai Elantra.

Likely sitting on the same K3 platform compact-sized vehicles as the Mk7 Hyundai Elantra, the all-new Hyundai Elantra will come with petrol, diesel and hybrid powertrains. 1.6-litre T-GDi petrol and 2.0-litre eVGT diesel engines are a sure-shot, and we expect a few SmartStream petrol and diesel motors as well. The hybrid powertrain should be a 2.0-litre MPi petrol mill teamed up with an electric motor.

In India, the next-gen Hyundai Tucson may arrive as early as the fourth quarter of 2021. As we haven’t received even the two-year-old facelifted Mk3 Hyundai Tucson yet, and given the fact that the next-gen model is going to be locally manufactured, an earlier launch seems very unlikely.

