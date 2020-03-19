2021 Hyundai Creta Pickup (production Hyundai Creta STC) - IAB Rendering

Hyundai plans to sell not one but several pickup trucks in the future, and one of them is likely a Hyundai Creta Pickup, the production Hyundai Creta STC. Here’s a rendering created by our digital artist Shoeb Kalania showing how this mini pickup truck may look like.

The Hyundai Creta STC (Hyundai Creta Sport Truck Concept) that debuted at the 2016 Sao Paulo Auto Show was the first indicator that Hyundai is seriously considering entering the mini pickup truck segment. The concept is 4,650 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall. It has a 2,800 mm wheelbase and a 270 mm ground clearance. Its cargo bed is 1,295 mm long, 1,290 mm wide and 510 mm tall and cargo capacity is 850 litres.

The Hyundai Creta STC was based on the first-gen, 2015 Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Creta Pickup seen in our exclusive rendering here is based on the second-gen, 2020 Hyundai Creta. Thus, unlike the concept, it has a Hyundai Palisade-inspired design.

The Hyundai Creta Pickup is differentiated from the 2020 Hyundai Creta with a tougher front fascia. It has a different upper grille and lower grille, side air vents, more aggressive bumper and a distinctive skid plate. On the sides, the small bakkie could be differentiated with a sport bar and unique roof rails and alloy wheels. At the rear, the light setup would be different from that of the SUV.

Also Read: Hyundai could launch 2021 Starex MPV or 2021 Santa Fe SUV in India

The 2021 Hyundai Creta Pickup based on the Mk2 Hyundai Creta could debut at the 2021 Sao Paulo Auto Show. It will go against the likes of the Fiat Strada and Renault Duster Oroch.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.