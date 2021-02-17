The second-gen Honda HR-V is all set for its global debut tomorrow, on February 18, 2021. The HR-V is one of Honda's more popular SUVs overseas and the second-gen model has been spied testing on several occasions. Ahead of ifs official debut, a bunch of patent images of the 2021 Honda HR-V were leaked online a few days ago. These images gave us a great preview of the design of the new HR-V. Based on these leaked images, our in-house designer, Shoeb R. Kalania, has created a digital rendering of the 2021 HR-V. Here's what the production-spec model could look like.

The design of the 2021 Honda HR-V seems to be a mix of familiar Honda styling cues as well as new design elements. While the overall silhouette is pretty similar to the outgoing model, the details are all new. Compared to its predecessor, the new Honda HR-V looks a lot more sophisticated and less uncluttered. At the front, the new HR-V gets a more upright nose with a larger grille. The headlamps are sleeker and slimmer than before, with the LED DRLs now positioned on top of the headlamp cluster. The front bumper also looks a lot more simpler than before.

In profile, the new HR-V has a distinct coupe-SUV like stance, particularly enhanced by its tapering roofline. Just like the outgoing model, door handles for the rear doors of the HR-V continue to be placed on the C-pillar. As was seen in the previously leaked images, the windscreen at the rear is quite steeply raked. It also gets a new set of sleeker LED tail lights that seem to be connected by what could be an illuminated bar, running the width of the tailgate. We have, however, not come across any images of the interiors of the new HR-V.

While Honda is yet to reveal more technical details about the new HR-V tomorrow, teaser images have confirmed that it will come with Honda’s e-HEV powertrain. It will most likely be powered by a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, with and without the e-HEV mild hybrid tech. Additionally, Honda could also be offering a 1.5L petrol engine, primarily for the ASEAN markets, again with and without the e-HEV mild-hybrid tech. The 1.5L petrol-hybrid engine is the same that's offered on the City and Jazz hybrids sold overseas.

2021 Honda HR-V will launch in China first, followed by other European and ASEAN markets. As for India, Honda does not have any plans of bringing the new HR-V to our country yet. Previously, the Japanese carmaker had considered launching the previous-gen HR-V in India, but that never materialized as it would have had high levels of import content.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.