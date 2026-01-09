KTM Announces New Year Offer on 390 Adventure Range

KTM has rolled out a limited-period New Year offer on its popular adventure motorcycles, the KTM 390 Adventure and KTM 390 Adventure X, aimed at adding more value for buyers across India. Under the offer, customers will receive genuine KTM accessories worth ₹10,000 along with an extended warranty of up to 10 years, valued at ₹2,650, at no extra cost.

The complimentary accessory package has been curated to enhance real-world adventure touring and off-road capability, staying true to KTM’s “Made for Adventure” philosophy. Depending on the variant, the kit includes practical additions such as a headlamp protector, mudflap extension, lower front fender, centre stand, touring seat, and a KTM bike cover—all designed to improve protection, comfort and usability during long rides and rough terrain.

Adding to the appeal is the extended warranty package, which offers long-term ownership peace of mind and reinforces KTM’s confidence in the durability of its 390 Adventure platform. The extended coverage encourages riders to push further and explore more without worrying about long-term maintenance risks.

The New Year offer is available for a limited period and can be availed at authorised KTM dealerships across India.