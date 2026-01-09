Ather Expands LECCS Fast-Charging Network to 5,000+ Points Across India

Ather Energy has announced a major expansion of its public charging ecosystem, giving Ather riders access to over 5,000 fast chargers equipped with the LECCS (Light Electric Combined Charging System) connector. The growing network now spans 395+ cities, strengthening convenience for both daily commutes and long-distance electric rides.

Of the total, 3,675+ fast chargers are directly operated by Ather Energy, while 1,400+ chargers are available through partner networks. The chargers are strategically located across metros, tier 2 and tier 3 cities, as well as key intercity routes. Major cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai each host over 100 LECCS chargers, with Bengaluru alone featuring more than 240.

At a state level, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat lead in public fast-charger availability. Smaller cities are also seeing strong coverage, with places like Nashik, Malappuram and Indore offering over 45 chargers, while Kozhikode and Coimbatore have more than 65 each. Ather has also taken its charging footprint beyond India, with 30+ fast chargers operational in Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The LECCS connector was designed and developed by Ather specifically for electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers. In 2021, Ather opened its IP to encourage industry-wide adoption, enabling a truly interoperable charging ecosystem. The connector received BIS approval in 2023 and has since been published as an official Indian Standard.

With LECCS now adopted by OEMs like Hero Vida and Matter, and charge point operators such as Bolt, Kazam and EVamp, interoperability has improved significantly. Adding to user convenience, Ather Grid chargers are now visible on Google Maps, making charging easier than ever.