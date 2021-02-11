2021 Honda HR-V Aesthetics Revealed Through Leaked Patent Images

The second-gen Honda HR-V is all set for its global unveiling on February 18, 2021. The HR-V is one of Honda's more popular SUVs overseas and this new-gen model has been spied on test several times before. However, all test mules seen before were heavily wrapped in camouflage, revealing little details about its design. Ahead of its debut, a bunch of patent images of the 2021 Honda HR-V have been leaked online, giving us a clearer idea about the new HR-V's final design.

The design of the 2021 Honda HR-V seems to be a mix of familiar Honda styling cues as well as new design elements. While the overall silhouette is pretty similar to the outgoing model, the details are all new. At the front, the new HR-V gets a more upright nose with a larger grille. The headlamps are sleeker and slimmer than before. Also, the LED DRLs now seem to be mounted on top of the headlamp cluster. In profile, the new HR-V has a distinct coupe-SUV like stance, particularly enhanced by its tapering roofline. Just like the outgoing model, door handles for the rear door of the HR-V continue to be placed on the C-pillar.

At the rear, the windscreen is quite steeply raked and it gets a new set of tail lights that seem to be connected by what could be an illuminated bar running the width of the tailgate. We have, however, not come across any images of the interiors of the new HR-V. Updates to the interiors could come in the form of a larger touchscreen infotainment system and the interiors are also expected to be roomier than before.

While Honda is yet to reveal more technical details about the new HR-V, teaser images have confirmed that it will come with Honda’s e-HEV powertrain. It will most likely be powered by a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, with and without the e-HEV mild hybrid tech. Additionally, Honda could also be offering a 1.5L petrol engine, primarily for the ASEAN markets, again with and without the e-HEV mild-hybrid tech. The 1.5L petrol-hybrid engine is the same that's offered on the City and Jazz hybrids sold overseas.

2021 Honda HR-V will launch in China first, followed by other European and ASEAN markets. As for India, Honda does not have any plans of bringing the new HR-V to our country yet. Previously, the Japanese carmaker had considered launching the previous-gen HR-V in India, but that never materialized as it would have had high levels of import content.

