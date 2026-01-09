Triumph Announces New Year Offer on Speed 400 Range

Triumph Motorcycles has announced a limited-period New Year offer on its 400 cc motorcycles in India, the Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Speed T4, adding extra value for riders looking to step into the brand’s premium middleweight lineup. Under the offer, customers purchasing either model will receive genuine Triumph accessories worth ₹11,500 at no additional cost.

The Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹2.39 lakh, while the Triumph Speed T4 comes in at ₹1.95 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). With this New Year benefit, Triumph is offering buyers a chance to enhance their motorcycles without increasing the overall cost of ownership.

Both models reflect Triumph’s signature design DNA combined with engaging performance and everyday usability. The Speed 400 is positioned as a modern roadster with a strong emphasis on performance and refinement, while the Speed T4 offers a more accessible entry point into Triumph’s 400 cc portfolio, appealing to riders seeking style and comfort for daily riding.

The complimentary accessory package allows owners to personalise their motorcycles while improving practicality, making the overall ownership experience more rewarding from day one. This initiative also underlines Triumph’s focus on attracting new riders to the brand by pairing premium motorcycling with tangible customer benefits.

The New Year offer is available for a limited period across authorised Triumph dealerships in India, making it an attractive option for riders planning to begin the year with a new motorcycle.