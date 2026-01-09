First Suzuki Electric Scooter in India, Suzuki e-Access Launched

Bookings for the first Suzuki electric scooter in India, the Suzuki e-Access, are now officially open. The new electric 2-wheeler has been launched at ₹1,88,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Developed using Suzuki e-Technology, the Suzuki e-Access is powered by a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, offering improved safety and a longer usable life compared to conventional NMC batteries. Propulsion comes from a 4.1 kW electric motor producing 15 Nm of torque, delivering smooth and consistent acceleration even at low states of charge. The scooter features three ride modes—Eco, Ride A and Ride B—along with reverse assist and regenerative braking.

Built on a lightweight chassis, the Suzuki e-Access integrates an aluminium battery housing into the frame for enhanced rigidity and balanced handling. Suzuki has also focused on quality and finish, equipping the scooter with all-LED lighting, two-tone alloy wheels, and a maintenance-free drive belt with a claimed lifespan of up to 7 years or 70,000 km.

The first Suzuki electric scooter in India is available in four dual-tone colour options, including the newly introduced Metallic Mat Stellar Blue / Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray. Suzuki is supporting the launch with an extensive 1,200+ dealership network, offering AC charging at all outlets and DC fast chargers at over 240 locations, with further expansion planned.

To make ownership more attractive, Suzuki is offering benefits such as extended warranty, buy-back assurance, loyalty bonuses, flexible finance plans and rental options. Bookings for the Suzuki e-Access are now open across authorised dealerships, with online availability via Flipkart planned once sales commence.