Audi Revolut F1 Team Fires Up 2026 Car for the First Time

The Audi Revolut F1 Team has reached a crucial milestone on its road to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, successfully completing the first fire-up of its 2026 Formula 1 car. The landmark moment took place on December 19, 2025, at the team’s Hinwil facility in Switzerland and marks the first time the Audi power unit has been run while fully installed in the chassis.

This fire-up represents the transition from concept and design to a functioning race car. It validates years of development and confirms the successful integration of key systems, a fundamental checkpoint in any Formula 1 programme. For Audi, it is the result of close collaboration between the powertrain team in Neuburg, Germany, the chassis division in Hinwil, and the new Technical Centre in Bicester, UK.

Beyond its technical significance, the moment carries strong emotional weight for the project. It symbolises the combined efforts of hundreds of engineers and specialists, as the car came to life for the very first time. Importantly, it also establishes a solid technical foundation as the team prepares for the sweeping regulation changes coming into effect in 2026.

With this milestone achieved, Audi Revolut F1 Team now turns its focus to the next key steps. The team will officially unveil its race livery and on-track identity at a global launch event in Berlin on January 20, 2026, ahead of the first collective pre-season test in Barcelona later that month.