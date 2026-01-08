Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric Debuts at Brussels Motor Show

Renault is set to showcase the Twingo E-Tech electric to the public for the first time at the Brussels Motor Show from January 9 to 18, with order books opening a day earlier on January 8. Prices start at €19,490 for the base Evolution variant, before applicable government incentives, positioning it as an accessible electric city car.

Built on Renault’s AmpR Small platform, the Twingo E-Tech electric is powered by a 60 kW electric motor paired with a 27.5 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. This setup delivers a WLTP-rated range of 263 km, making it well suited for urban commuting and daily use.

The higher Techno variant is priced at €21,200 and adds a more tech-focused experience. Key highlights include Renault’s OpenR Link infotainment system with Google built-in, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, and one-pedal driving for smoother city driving. Both versions come standard with a 6.6 kW AC charger, while an optional charging pack upgrades the car with an 11 kW bidirectional charger and 50 kW DC fast-charging capability.

Also read: New Renault Duster Clocks 1 Million km Testing Ahead of India Debut

The Twingo E-Tech also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, supplying up to 3,700W of external power, along with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability designed to help reduce home charging costs.

Renault plans a series of promotional events throughout 2026, including Twingo Expo and Twingo Festival in Paris. International media drive impressions are scheduled for spring, with further public appearances planned at major events such as the Roland-Garros French Open.