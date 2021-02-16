Honda CB350RS vs H’ness CB350 - Differences Explained

The new Honda CB350RS today made its global debut here in India. Although it is based on the same platform on which the Honda H’ness CB350 is built, there are a few differences between the two motorcycles. What all are they? In this story, we are going to point them out.

Revised Rear

The rear end of the new CB350RS is quite different from that of the H’ness CB350. For the latest motorcycle, Honda has used a sleek LED taillamp which has been placed under the rear portion of the seat. The new fender holds the pair of eye-shaped LED turn signals and the license plate holder. On the other hand, the H’ness comes with a retro-styled taillight with round LED blinkers and a chrome rear fender.

New Pillion Grab Rail

Keeping in mind the sporty character of the new CB350RS, Honda has incorporated a new pillion grab rail which has been neatly integrated into the motorcycle's design. It appears to sit flush with the seat and looks good, too. If we talk about the H’ness CB350, it features an old-school, rock-solid pillion grab rail which, honestly, gels with its overall styling.

Tweaked Exhaust

The exhaust of the new CB350RS is more upswept when compared to that of the H’ness. It is also finished in black and uses a chrome heat shield. The one on the H’ness is done in all chrome.

New Seat

Honda has used a tuck and roll seat in the new CB350RS. The company claims that it has been designed to provide improved comfort to the rider as well as the pillion even during long rides. The seat also has a good style quotient. The Honda H’ness CB350’s seat is pretty nice, too. It’s quite comfortable for both city and highway rides. As far as the looks are concerned, both of them suit their respective motorcycles.

Wider Tyres

The new Honda CB350RS comes equipped with a set of wider tyres that add to the bike’s overall sportiness. They look like they can handle mild off-road conditions. The rubbers on the H’ness CB350 are nothing extraordinary. They are normal road tyres and do their job well.

Front Fork Boots

To give the CB350RS a bolder and masculine front look, Honda is providing the front fork boots as standard. They are nothing else but normal fork gaiters that help to improve the motorcycle’s front stance as well as protect the forks from unwanted dirt, debris, etc. These added rubbers are missing from the H’ness CB350.

Skid Plate

The CB350RS gets a skid plate as standard. Going by the images that we have at the moment, it seems to be a metal plate, and it should be, considering that this is a premium Honda motorcycle. There’s no skid plate of any kind that comes with the H’ness CB350.

Redesigned Side Panels

Honda has slightly tweaked the side panels of the new CB350RS. This design suits the sporty character of the motorcycle. The side panels of the H’ness are also very well put together and go well with that bike’s theme.

External Headlight Ring

While the LED headlamp of both the motorcycles is the same, the one on the new CB350RS features an external ring. It is a small touch but does help the bike to score a few more points in the aesthetic section.

Riding Position

Since the new CB350RS is a sportier version of the H’ness, its riding ergonomics have been tweaked accordingly. The riding position on this motorcycle is a bit sportier when compared to that of the H’ness which offers a relaxed riding stance.

Colour Options

As per the currently available details, the new CB350RS will be offered in two colour options - a single-tone red and a dual-tone yellow and black. On the other hand, the DLX variant of the H’ness comes in 3 single-tone colours (Precious Red Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, and Pearl Night Star Black) whereas its DLX Pro model has 3 dual-tone paint schemes (Matte Steel Black Metallic With Matte Massive Grey Metallic, Athletic Blue Metallic With Virtuous White, and Pearl Night Star Black With Spear Silver Metallic).

Price

Of course, the price. The new Honda CB350RS has been given a price tag of INR 1.96 lakh* which makes it costlier than the H’ness CB350, which is available at a starting price of INR 1.86 lakh*.

So, there you have it guys. These are the main differences between the new CB350RS and the H’ness CB350. If you think we have missed anything to point out, please do let us know about it in the comments below.

*Ex-showroom, Gurgaon