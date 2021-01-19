New-Gen Honda HR-V Teased Ahead of Global Debut In February 2021

The first-gen Honda HR-V made its debut at the 2013 Tokyo Motor Show. It was dispatched as a worldwide SUV and was additionally expected to be dispatched to India. A few of the test mules were also spotted on Indian roads. However, the launch never happened. Presently, with the new-gen HR-V all set to make worldwide presentation one month from now, there are again talks doing the round that this time India will get the HR-V SUV.

In a few international markets, the car is also known as the Vezel. Ahead of its debut one month from now, Honda has now prodded the HR-V on its social media handles. Furthermore, there are some spilled leaflet pictures which are likewise doing adjusts in the Japanese media. From these spy shots, just as the released pictures, new details have come to light.

As against the outgoing iteration, the new model is relied upon to convey a more coupe-like SUV styling. The new HR-V is probably going to display its unmistakable Honda nose grille with LED headlamps, LED DRLs and wide front grille. Like its rivals in this space, HR-V is probably going to get claddings as an afterthought body and wheel curves alongside double tone machine slice combination wheels to complement its energy.

Current HR-V gets four powertrain alternatives a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel motor, a 1.5-litre turbo petroleum hybrid, and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. The most recent one is expected to get new powertrain, furnished with Honda's new eHEV cross breed tech, which was as of late dispatched with the new-gen Honda City.

The 1.5-litre petrol turbo engine with eHEV hybrid makes the vehicle all the more remarkable, yet also more fuel-efficient. The iVTEC petroleum engine produces 98 PS and 127 Nm while the electric engine conveys extra 108 PS and 253 Nm on board the City eHEV. Fuel efficiency claimed by the company stands at is 27.8 kmpl. Out of these, Honda is probably going to offer HR-V in India with the initial three units as options. There is an idea that the 1.5-litre turbo petrol plant may be offered at a later stage. All powertrains are probably going to be offered with manual transmission.

