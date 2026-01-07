New Renault Duster Clocks 1 Million km Testing Ahead of India Debut

Renault India has announced a major development milestone for the all-new Renault Duster, confirming that the upcoming SUV has completed an extensive global testing programme covering over 1 million kilometres. The rigorous validation drive spanned three continents and exposed the new Duster to extreme temperatures ranging from –23°C to 55°C, ensuring it is fully prepared for diverse and demanding road conditions.

This exhaustive test phase reinforces the Duster’s reputation as a tough, go-anywhere SUV. Renault says the new-generation model builds on the legacy of the original Duster while setting higher benchmarks for durability, stability and on-road safety.

Testing included long-term endurance runs across R&D facilities, proving grounds and public roads worldwide. One of the standout challenges was high-altitude testing in Leh-Ladakh, where the SUV successfully reached Khardung La at 5,602 metres, validating performance in low-oxygen conditions.

The Duster was also subjected to extreme climate trials, including sub-zero environments and scorching heat, to verify thermal management systems. Dust tunnel tests and water-wading exercises were carried out to ensure effective sealing and component protection in harsh conditions.

Closer to home, the SUV underwent extensive Indian road testing, with city drives and demanding sessions at facilities such as NATRAX, ARAI, GARC and ICAT. These tests focused on rough roads, varied speed breakers and heavy urban traffic. Additionally, global tuning exercises in countries including Brazil, Romania, France, China and the Czech Republic helped fine-tune ride and handling.

Renault says the new Duster strikes a refined balance between rugged capability and modern driving dynamics. The iconic SUV is scheduled to be officially unveiled on Republic Day, January 26, 2026.