Mitsubishi Xforce Makes Taiwan Debut with Local Production

Mitsubishi Motors has officially confirmed the launch of the Xforce in Taiwan, marking an important milestone for the brand in the region. Sales of the compact SUV will begin in January, with local production handled by Mitsubishi’s long-time partner, China Motor Corporation (CMC), at its Yangmei manufacturing plant.

This is a significant moment for Mitsubishi in Taiwan, as it is the first newly developed, locally produced model the brand has introduced in the market in nearly nine years. By assembling the Xforce locally, Mitsubishi aims to strengthen its footprint while catering specifically to Taiwanese customer preferences and regulations.

Globally, the Xforce has already proven its appeal. The five-seat compact SUV made its debut in Indonesia in November 2023 and has since been rolled out across Vietnam, the Philippines, parts of Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. Cumulative worldwide sales currently stand at around 62,000 units, underlining the model’s strong acceptance in diverse markets.

For Taiwan, the Xforce has been tailored to meet Euro 6c emission norms. It also packs a Level 2-equivalent advanced driver assistance suite, including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. Inside, the SUV features a modern 10.25-inch digital display, adding to its tech-forward appeal. Mitsubishi has also developed a unique blue exterior shade exclusively for the Taiwanese market.

With local manufacturing, updated safety tech and a proven global track record, the Mitsubishi Xforce Taiwan is positioned as a key product for the brand’s renewed push in the compact SUV space.