New Volkswagen Cockpit Design Debuts with ID. Polo

Volkswagen has unveiled a new cockpit architecture that will shape the interiors of its future ID. models, starting with the all-new ID. Polo. Developed using direct customer feedback, the new Volkswagen cockpit design marks a clear shift towards more intuitive usability, higher perceived quality, and familiar control layouts.

A key highlight of the new Volkswagen cockpit design is the return of physical buttons. Volkswagen has reintroduced dedicated controls for essential functions, including climate settings, addressing long-standing user feedback. The interior layout follows traditional Volkswagen operating logic, making the system easier to use while driving. Premium materials are used throughout the cabin, with selected surfaces incorporating recycled content.

The driver-focused setup features two screens positioned on a single line of sight. These include a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a larger 13-inch infotainment touchscreen. Below the infotainment screen are separate physical buttons for climate control, while a rotary controller placed between the smartphone tray and cup holders allows easy audio adjustments.

Adding a nostalgic touch, Volkswagen has also introduced a retro display mode that reimagines the digital instrument cluster with graphics inspired by the original 1980s Golf. Enhancing cabin interaction further, the ID.Light ambient strip now extends into the front doors for the first time.

The new cockpit also introduces a new software generation with features such as one-pedal driving and advanced parking assistance systems, reinforcing Volkswagen’s focus on user-friendly technology and everyday usability.