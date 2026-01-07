Geely Unveils Full-Domain AI 2.0 and G-ASD at CES 2026

Geely used the CES 2026 stage in Las Vegas to showcase its next leap in vehicle intelligence, unveiling Full-Domain AI 2.0 alongside G-ASD (Geely Afari Smart Driving). Marking its third consecutive appearance at CES, the Chinese automaker highlighted these technologies as key enablers in its push toward high-level autonomous driving.

Full-Domain AI 2.0 represents a major shift from traditional, module-based vehicle intelligence to a unified, vehicle-wide AI architecture. Instead of operating individual systems in isolation, the new setup integrates computing power, data streams and AI models at a vehicle level. This allows real-time coordination across critical domains such as the cockpit, chassis, safety systems and driving functions, all managed through centralised scheduling.

According to Geely, this unified approach improves how different vehicle systems communicate and respond, laying the groundwork for smarter, more adaptive cars that can handle increasingly complex tasks without fragmentation or latency.

Complementing this architecture is G-ASD, Geely’s latest intelligent driving system. It brings together artificial intelligence, extensive real-world driving data, and high-performance sensing and computing hardware. The result is a system engineered to manage complex traffic environments while enhancing safety and boosting driver confidence.

With Full-Domain AI 2.0 and G-ASD, Geely is positioning itself firmly in the global race toward advanced autonomous mobility, signalling a future where vehicle intelligence is not just feature-driven, but fully integrated across the entire car.