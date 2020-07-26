The 2020 Yamaha WR 155R has been launched in Thailand. The dual-sport motorcycle comes with the same 155cc single-cylinder engine that the company uses in the Yamaha R15 V3. The 2020 Yamaha WR 155R has been priced at THB 1,05,000 which converts to INR 2,48,074.

2020 Yamaha WR 155R Specs

The 155cc single-cylinder engine of the 2020 WR 155R comes equipped with Yamaha’s VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology which ensures the availability of power across the entire rev-band. Speaking of power, Yamaha Thailand has not listed the power and torque output of the 2020 WR 155R on its official website, however, it is likely to have the same figures as that of the Indonesian model, i.e., 16.7PS of maximum power and 14.3Nm of peak torque. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

2020 Yamaha WR 155R Features

Being a dual-sport motorcycle, the 2020 Yamaha WR 155R is fitted with a pair of 41mm long-travel conventional telescopic front forks which are protected by fibre panels. The rear uses a preload-adjustable mono-shock. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tyres aim to enhance the off-roading prowess of the ADV. The off-road biased motorcycle also boasts a ground clearance of 245mm and a saddle height of 888mm. Steering duties are performed by a tall-set, single-piece handlebar that should be easily accessible while standing up on the foot-pegs.

Some of the other key features of the 2020 Yamaha WR 155R include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

240mm front and 220mm rear petal disc

Hazard lights

8.1-litre fuel tank

Minimal bodywork

Halogen lighting

Semi-double cradle frame

The Yamaha WR 155R is not a new motorcycle. It has already been on sale in Indonesia. As far as its availability in India is concerned, earlier reports suggest that Yamaha is studying the Indian market and if it receives a positive response for the WR 155R, it could launch the ADV in our country sometime next year.

Also Read: Yamaha WR 155R reaches a top speed of 151 km/h on a dyno [Video]

If that happens, the Yamaha WR 155R will rival the highly-popular and one of the most affordable dual-sport motorcycles in India, the Hero XPulse 200, which has recently received its BS6 update. In its BS6 avatar, the XPulse 200 produces 17.8BHP of maximum power and 16.4Nm of peak torque. It costs INR 1,11,790 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

For more Yamaha news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.