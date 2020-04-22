Yamaha WR 155R reaches a top speed of 151 km/h on a dyno [Video]

The Yamaha WR 155R is a dual-sport motorcycle which is built primarily for off-road riding. It uses the same 155 cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Yamaha R15 V3, which is quite a fast motorbike itself. Perhaps, this inspired Plug and Play Performance Tuning Bureau in Indonesia to put the Yamaha WR 155R on a dyno and see how fast it actually is. And the results were quite surprising.

The Yamaha WR 155R used for this test is in pure stock condition with no modifications of any sorts. It has clocked over 1,000 km on the odometer. On its dyno speed run, the dual-sport motorbike reached a top speed of 151 km/h! In the video, this figure can be clearly seen on the bike’s fully-digital instrument cluster. Following is a table that shows the maximum speed the WR 155R achieved in each gear during the test.

Gear Top speed 1st 42 km/h 2nd 65 km/h 3rd 91 km/h 4th 110 km/h 5th 132 km/h 6th 151 km/h

Although the Yamaha WR 155R took a bit of time to climb from 132 km/h in the 5th gear to reach the top speed of 151 km/h in the 6th gear, the fact that it reached such a high top seed (for a 155 cc dual-sport bike) in the first place is commendable itself. No wonder why Yamaha is known for making high-quality engines irrespective of the displacement.

Speaking of engines, the WR 155R’s single-cylinder powerplant comes with Yamaha's VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) for terrific performance throughout the rev-range. It produces 16.7 PS of maximum power at 10,000 rpm. The peak torque of 14.3 Nm is generated at 6,500 rpm to suit the bike’s off-road biased character. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

To help the WR 155R excel in its natural environment, Yamaha has provided it with many useful features like:

41 mm long-travel telescopic front forks

Linked-type monocross gas shock absorber with adjustable pre-load at the rear

Dual-purpose tyres

21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminium wheels

240 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc

In related news, the Yamaha WR 155R is under consideration for India. The Japanese brand is currently studying the Indian market for the bike’s potential demand in the country.

[Source: Great Biker]