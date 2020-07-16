BS6 Hero XPulse 200 launched, priced at INR 1,11,790 - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the BS6 XPulse 200. The new more eco-friendly dual-sport motorcycle has been priced at INR 1,11,790* which makes it INR 5,290 more expensive than the Fi variant of the discontinued BS4 model that retailed at INR 1,06,500*. The new BS6 Hero XPulse 200 is available in only one trim.

BS6 Hero XPulse 200 Specs:

The 199.6cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine of the new Hero XPulse 200 has been updated to comply with the more stringent Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. Hero MotoCorp has also added an oil-cooler to improve the powerplant’s cooling mechanism and ensure that the optimal working temperatures are maintained at all times. In its BS6 state of tune, this engine produces 17.8 BHP of maximum power and 16.4 Nm of peak torque.

Another change in the new BS6 Hero XPulse 200 is the exhaust system. The header pipe now features a new cat-con and has been rerouted. Instead of going from the side of the engine, it now goes underneath the powerplant and reaches the high-mounted side slung exhaust. Even after the re-routing, the XPulse 200 has the same amount of ground clearance as before - 220mm. However, the bike has become 3kg heavier and weighs 157kg now.

BS6 Hero XPulse 200 Key Features:

In terms of styling, no significant changes have been made to the motorcycle. Features such as an LED headlamp with LED DRLs, beak-type front fender, small visor, knuckle guards, a high-mounted exhaust system can be found in the BS6 XPulse 200 as well. The fully-digital instrument cluster of the BS6 Hero XPulse 200 shows a plethora of information and also supports Bluetooth connectivity.

As for the hardware, the suspensions duties are taken care of by a pair of 37mm telescopic front forks, which have a long 190mm of travel, and a 10-step adjustable rear monoshock. For the brakes, we have a single 276mm petal disc at the front and a 220mm petal disc at the back along with a single-channel ABS.

BS6 Hero XPulse 200 Colours:

The new BS6 Hero XPulse 200 is available in five colour options including White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red, and Panther Black.

*Ex-showroom, New Delhi