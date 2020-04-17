Yamaha WR 155R with R15 engine under consideration for India - Report

Yamaha is planning to expand its product line-up for the Indian market. The Japanese brand is considering to launch its dual-sport motorcycle, the Yamaha WR 155R in our country.

The demand for dual-sport motorcycles in India has seen a hike in the last few years. At present, the Hero XPulse 200 is one of the most affordable dual-sport motorcycles available in the market. Another one is the Royal Enfield Himalayan but it comes with a higher price tag. Perhaps, the growing demand for such motorcycles and the fact that there’s a huge void between the XPulse 200 and Himalayan, is why Yamaha has put the WR 155R under consideration for India.

Some of the key features of the Yamaha WR 155R include:

41 mm long-travel telescopic front forks

Linked-type monocross gas shock absorber with adjustable pre-load at the rear

Dual-purpose tyres

21-inch front and 18-inch rear aluminium wheels

240 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc

Small LCD instrument cluster

Hazard lights

8.1-litre fuel tank

<iframe width="750" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lsTt6r7LGIc" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The WR 155R has a ground clearance of 245 mm and a seat height of 880 mm. The bike weighs just 134 kg. There are minimal bodywork and a single-piece handlebar for ease of riding.

Yamaha WR 155R Specs

Powering the WR 155R is the same 155 cc single-cylinder engine which handles duties in the Yamaha R15 V3. It is indeed a very capable mill. However, the liquid-cooled engine has been slightly detuned for the WR 155R to suit the bike’s character. It produces 16.7 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 14.3 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.

Yamaha is currently studying the Indian market. If it receives a positive response regarding the WR 155R, then it could launch the motorcycle in the country sometime next year. The Yamaha WR 155R is already on sale in Indonesia for RP 36,900,000 (INR 1.82 lakh). It is available in two colour options - Blue and Black.

