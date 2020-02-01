2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) to be launched at Auto Expo 2020 on 7 February

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will launch the 2020 Ignis at Auto Expo 2020 on the 7 February. We already know all about the upcoming facelifted model from leaks.

The Maruti Ignis isn't a hot-selling car from the Gurugram-based automaker, but the company hopes to boost its sales with this mid-cycle makeover. The facelifted Ignis is going to feature a new, Vitara Brezza-inspired radiator grille flaunting new U-shaped chrome inserts, new front bumper with vertical fog lamp housing and a faux skid plate.

On the sides, the 15-inch black alloy wheels are the same as those of the pre-facelift Ignis. The rear-end changes will include redesigned tail lamps with LED inserts, new bumper and a skid plate. Overall, the changes will make the Ignis enhance its toughness and heighten up its SUV-like styling.

The cabin updates will be seen in the form of the new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, new upholstery and a fresh interior colour scheme.

Mechanically, the facelifted Maruti Ignis will draw its motive power from the BS-VI K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine which is known to develop 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. While the BS-IV version was rated to deliver a fuel economy of 20.89 km/l in the old car. The transmission options will include 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual units, as seen on the pre-facelift model.



In other updates, Maruti Suzuki has confirmed a total of 17 models for Auto Expo 2020. The star of the show will include vehicles such as Futuro-e concept, Suzuki Swift Hybrid (Japan-spec) and facelifted Vitara Brezza and much more.