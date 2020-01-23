2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) brochure leaked ahead of Auto Expo 2020 launch

23/01/2020 - 12:40 | ,   | Prashant Singh
The brochure of the 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) has leaked online. The new model will be launched at Auto Expo 2020 that will open on 5 February 2020. The image of the brochure isn't clear, but we will update the story as soon as a clearer image becomes available.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis will be available with only the BS-VI K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine.

If you recall, IAB brought you the exclusive TVC video of the facelifted Ignis recently. While the Ignis isn't exactly a hot-seller from Maruti Suzuki, the company expects to grow its sales with a mid-cycle makeover. This update will freshen up the styling, especially at the front. The new front fascia will now flaunt a new, Vitara Brezza-inspired radiator grille with U-shaped chrome inserts, a new bumper, vertical fog lamp housing and a skid plate. All in all, the new face will give the Ignis more SUV styling.

On the sides, the alloy wheels will be the same as those of the pre-facelift Ignis. At the rear, changes will include tweaked tail lamps with LED inserts, new bumper and a skid plate. Inside, expect a couple of less-significant updates in the form of a new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system which will replace the current SmartPlay infotainment system, and new upholstery and interior colour schemes.

The 2020 Maruti Ignis will feature a tougher design that will be aimed at making it look even more like an SUV.

Also Read: Suzuki Ertiga gets Khaki colour, 8-inch touchscreen & more in Indonesia

The 2020 Maruti Ignis will be available with only the BS-VI K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine which delivers 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The BS-IV version of this engine returns a fuel economy of 20.89 km/l in the old car. 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual unit will be the transmission options, just like in the pre-facelift model.

