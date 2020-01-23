2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) brochure leaked ahead of Auto Expo 2020 launch

The brochure of the 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) has leaked online. The new model will be launched at Auto Expo 2020 that will open on 5 February 2020. The image of the brochure isn't clear, but we will update the story as soon as a clearer image becomes available.

If you recall, IAB brought you the exclusive TVC video of the facelifted Ignis recently. While the Ignis isn't exactly a hot-seller from Maruti Suzuki, the company expects to grow its sales with a mid-cycle makeover. This update will freshen up the styling, especially at the front. The new front fascia will now flaunt a new, Vitara Brezza-inspired radiator grille with U-shaped chrome inserts, a new bumper, vertical fog lamp housing and a skid plate. All in all, the new face will give the Ignis more SUV styling.

On the sides, the alloy wheels will be the same as those of the pre-facelift Ignis. At the rear, changes will include tweaked tail lamps with LED inserts, new bumper and a skid plate. Inside, expect a couple of less-significant updates in the form of a new SmartPlay Studio infotainment system which will replace the current SmartPlay infotainment system, and new upholstery and interior colour schemes.

Also Read: Suzuki Ertiga gets Khaki colour, 8-inch touchscreen & more in Indonesia

The 2020 Maruti Ignis will be available with only the BS-VI K12M 1.2-litre petrol engine which delivers 61 kW (82.94 PS) at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The BS-IV version of this engine returns a fuel economy of 20.89 km/l in the old car. 5-speed manual and a 5-speed automated manual unit will be the transmission options, just like in the pre-facelift model.

[Image Source 1: Facebook]

[Image Source 2: facebook.com]