BS-VI Mahindra XUV300 launched, priced from INR 8.30 lakh [Update]

Update: Price list of the BS-VI Mahindra XUV300 added to the story.

BS-VI Mahindra XUV300 - Prices

Model Type Ex-Showroom Price ORG XUV300 W4 PM BS6 INR 8,30,127 XUV300 W6 PM BS6 INR 9,15,128 XUV300 W8 PM BS6 INR 10,60,129 XUV300 W8 PM OPT BS6 INR 11,84,129 XUV300 W8 PM OPT Dual Tone BS6 INR 11,99,128

3 December 2019 -

The Mahindra XUV300 has become the first Mahindra model to receive the BS-VI upgrade, albeit partially. Its petrol engine variant has been upgraded to the upcoming emission norms and priced from INR 8.30 lakh*, while its diesel engine variant is yet to be.

Mahindra says that it hasn’t revised the equipment lines for the XUV300 along with the BS-VI upgrade. So, the range still starts with the W4 grade and goes up to the W8 (O) grade. The prices have gone up by approximately INR 20,000 across the range with the BS-VI upgrade.

The specifications of the BS-VI Mahindra XUV300 petrol’s engine aren’t out yet. The BS-IV 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine was tuned to produce 110.1 PS at 5,000 rpm and 200 Nm of torque at 2,000-3,500 rpm. A 6-speed manual transmission has remained standard.

As for the diesel engine of the Mahindra XUV300, it’s a BS-IV compliant 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that develops 116.6 PS at 3,750 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automated manual transmission. This engine will also get the BS-VI upgrade, but a little later.

The BS-VI Mahindra XUV300 petrol’s prices range from INR 8.3-11.84 lakh*. The BS-IV Mahindra XUV300 petrol was priced from INR 8.1-11.64 lakh*.

In other updates, a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated direct-injection petrol engine is in the works for the Mahindra XUV300. This engine has been confirmed to be offered in Europe. The rollout of the pure electric powertrain in this SUV is facing delay, and it will be done in "sometime probably in the first or second quarter of FY22," Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra & Mahindra, had revealed last month.

*Ex-showroom India