2020 Mahindra Thar exterior & interior shown in clearer spy shots

The Mahindra Thar is about to step in a new generation very soon. It will be thoroughly revised from inside out, the details of which have already been shared before in our previous spy stories. Now, it has been spotted yet again during its final testing, ahead of its expected February 2020 debut, image courtesy IAB reader Deepak Dhiman.

As far as exteriors are concerned, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will sport evolutionary design updates and will be made available in both soft- as well as hard-top configurations. It will retain some of its classic deign elements such as the seven-slot vertical grille, front fender-mounted turn indicators, wide and flat bonnet, round halogen headlamps, side-hinged tailgate and the vertical brick-shaped combination lamps.

On the outside, the 2020 Thar may appear to be just a slightly enhanced version of the previous model, but inside, the changes will be momentous. The new cabin will be a giant leap forward and will feature a completely changed dashboard which looks upright and utilitarian. Also, the old-school 4x4 fans will like the fact that that the dedicated 4x4 lever has been relocated and so is the passenger grab handle. Moreover, features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control system, multifunction steering wheel and cruise control, are set to give its cabin a modern touch. Also new to the cabin will be the use of a dual-pod instrument cluster with an MID placed in the centre. The front facing rear-seats will add to the sense of practicality and safety in the second row.

Just as the original Mahindra Thar, the new model will be a proper body-on-frame off-roader. It is said to be using the same chassis as the Mahindra TUV300, this might compromise its off-road potential by a certain degree, but at the same time, its on-road handling will indeed be improved.

Also Read: 2020 Mahindra TUV300 Plus (facelift) spotted on test yet again [Video]

In terms of mechanicals, the second-gen Mahindra Thar will be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel engine. This unit is expected to develop 140 horsepower and 300 newton-metres of torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Simultaneously, it will work alongside a four-wheel drive system, which may be optional.