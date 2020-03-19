2020 Mahindra Bolero BS6 (facelift) detailed in a walkaround video

The launch of the Mahindra Bolero BS6 is just around the corner. In a new development, a YouTuber has detailed the exterior and interior of the 2020 Mahindra Bolero in a walkaround video.

The Mahindra Bolero has received a facelift along with its BS-VI upgrade. The best-selling Mahindra now tries to look more modern with a new front bumper, tweaked headlamps featuring LED DRL, new radiator grille, new graphics and clear-lens rear lights.

On the inside, the 2020 Mahindra Bolero features a new, four-spoke steering wheel. It’s the same unit that is used in the Mahindra TUV300 and Mahindra TUV300 Plus. The dashboard, instrument panel and the centre console are the same as those of the old model.

Unlike the old Mahindra Bolero, the new Mahindra Bolero will be available in only the Power+ version seen here. The regular version, which is longer than 4,000 mm in length, isn’t as appealing as the Power+ version, and that’s mainly because of the pricing. The Power+ version enjoys lower GST because of its length-restricted body, and so, it can be sold at lower prices.

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero is said to employ an upgraded version of the old model’s BS4 70 HP 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine. The new version will reportedly be BS-VI compliant and have a maximum power rating of 71 HP.

Mahindra offers the old Bolero Power+ in LX, SLE, SLX and ZLX trims. The company will reportedly sell the new Bolero Power+ in B4, B6 and B6 (O) trims. The new model will likely be costlier too. For reference, the prices of the old model range from INR 7.62 lakh* to INR 8.99 lakh*.

Also Read: Next-gen Mahindra Scorpio to be launched in Q2 2021

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra updates and other four-wheeler news.