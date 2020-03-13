BS-VI Mahindra Bolero (facelift) leaked, arriving in only Power+ variant

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero has leaked ahead of its imminent launch. Mahindra has given the Bolero a facelift along with the BS-VI upgrade.

Mahindra used to make the Bolero in the regular version and the shortened version called Power+ before. Only the latter is now on sale, and it is cheaper because of being not longer than 4,000 mm.

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero Power+ features a more stylish front fascia. It has a bit more sophisticated headlamps including a LED DRL, new radiator grille, redesigned bumper with new faux skid plate, new fog lamp housing and new lower air intake. Some of the visual changes are meant for not only enhanced styling but also for achieving compliance with India’s new crash test norms.

The interior of the 2020 Mahindra Bolero Power+ might have some changes as well, but maybe not as extensive. The new model will employ a 71 HP BS-VI 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine. The Mahindra TUV300 will also get a facelift and the same new diesel engine soon. While the old Bolero Power+ is available in LX, SLE, SLX and ZLX grades, the new model will likely arrive in B4, B6 and B6 (O) trims. The former uses a 70 HP BS-IV 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder diesel engine.

Also Read: Mahindra KUV100 NXT to get INR 20k+ price hike, lose diesel engine & 5-seat option

Along with the facelift and BS-VI upgrade, the Mahindra Bolero Power+ will get a price hike of up to INR 50,000. Currently, the prices start at INR 7,61,897* and go up to INR 8,99,102*.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Mahindra Bolero updates and other four-wheeler news.

Mahindra Bolero Power+ - Prices*

LX - INR 7,61,897

SLE - INR 7,98,361

SLX - INR 8,64,006

ZLX - INR 8,99,102

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: autocarindia.com]