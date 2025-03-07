Toyota Hilux Black Edition Debuts in India with Bold Styling

Toyota has introduced the Hilux Black Edition in India, a rugged yet refined take on the iconic lifestyle pickup. Designed for off-road enthusiasts and urban adventurers alike, this special edition features an aggressive all-black theme while retaining the Hilux’s legendary toughness and performance.

Powering the Hilux Black Edition is a 2.8L four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine producing 500 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission and a capable 4X4 drivetrain. With its innovative IMV platform and 700mm water wading capacity, this truck is built to tackle the toughest terrains while offering a smooth city drive.

The exterior gets a bold makeover with a black radiator grille, black 18-inch alloy wheels, and blacked-out ORVMs, door handles, fender garnish, and fuel lid. Sleek LED headlights and LED rear combination lamps enhance its road presence. The sporty under-run front bumper adds to its commanding stance.

Inside, the cabin blends premium comfort with cutting-edge tech, featuring leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-way powered driver seat, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Convenience features like a reverse camera, cruise control, and smart entry with push-button start further elevate the experience.

Safety remains a priority, with 7 airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Electronic Differential Lock, Hill Assist, Downhill Assist, and front parking sensors ensuring superior handling and confidence on every journey.

The Toyota Hilux Black Edition is now available for booking across dealerships in India, with deliveries set to begin in March 2025.