Kia Carens Crosses 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in India

Kia India has achieved a significant milestone with the Carens, surpassing 2,00,000 unit sales within just 36 months of its launch. The MPV has emerged as a top choice for Indian families, blending comfort, space, and premium features with strong practicality.

The demand for top trims remains strong, contributing to 24% of sales, with features like a sunroof, ventilated seats, and Kia Connect enhancing its appeal. Powertrain preferences lean towards petrol (58%), while diesel accounts for 42%. Notably, 32% of buyers chose automatic and iMT variants, emphasizing the demand for convenience. The 7-seater model dominates, making up 95% of total sales.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment. Winning the trust of over 200,000 family and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects Carens growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable”.

Beyond India, the Carens enjoys global recognition, with over 24,000 units exported to 70+ countries. This success reaffirms Kia’s position as a key player in the MPV segment, offering a premium yet practical mobility solution.