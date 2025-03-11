Toyota Halts RAV4 Production in Japan After Supplier Factory Blast

Toyota has temporarily suspended production at multiple Japanese factories following an explosion at a supplier facility that killed one person and injured two others. The disruption primarily affects the Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Harrier (Venza in the U.S.), key models in the automaker’s lineup.

The production halt impacts three lines across two plants, including one at Toyota’s Takaoka assembly plant and two at Toyota Industries’ Nagakusa factory. Additionally, Daihatsu’s Kyoto plant has also paused operations. The shutdown will remain in effect until March 11, when Toyota plans to reassess the situation.

With 21% of U.S.-sold RAV4s imported from Japan, the pause could impact North American deliveries. However, Toyota has stated it is too early to determine the full extent of supply chain disruptions. More updates are expected after the company’s review on March 11.