New Volvo VNR Truck Boosts Efficiency, Safety, and Future Readiness

Volvo Trucks has introduced the all-new Volvo VNR, a next-generation regional haul truck built on the company’s latest platform. Designed for efficiency, safety, and versatility, the VNR boasts a 90% redesign, featuring improved aerodynamics, powertrain advancements, and cutting-edge safety features.

Fuel Efficiency & Sustainability

The new Volvo VNR cuts fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by up to 7.5% thanks to enhanced aerodynamics, Eco-roll technology, and the latest D13 VGT engine. The platform is also future-ready, supporting battery-electric, fuel-cell, and renewable-fuel-powered engines, including hydrogen.

Advanced Safety & Visibility

Equipped with Volvo Active Driver Assist, the VNR includes collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Side curtain airbags and an advanced Camera Monitor System replace traditional mirrors, improving aerodynamics and visibility—ideal for urban environments.

Versatility & Customization

Available in 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 configurations, the VNR lineup includes models like the compact VNR 300 and the VNR 660, suited for both regional and long-haul applications.

Production will take place at Volvo’s New River Valley Plant in Virginia, with sales set to begin soon. The new Volvo VNR reinforces Volvo’s commitment to innovation, offering fleet operators a smarter, more efficient trucking solution.