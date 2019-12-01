India-bound 2020 Kawasaki Z900 - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900 is being showcased at the ongoing 2019 Thai Motor Expo. The Euro 5 compliant version of the Kawasaki Z900 was unveiled earlier this month at EICMA 2019 in Milan (Italy). It will be launched in India by mid-2020.

Moving away from being a maniac alpha male in Kawasaki’s street-naked line-up, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 has now taken the back seat with the supercharged Z H2. However, that has not stopped Kawasaki from updating the motorcycle with new electronics, enhanced instrumentation and stickier tyres.

Powering the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 is a 948 cc in-line, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that produces 125 PS of power and 98.6 Nm of torque. The gearbox is assisted by a slipper clutch. To make the motorcycle produce a sweeter exhaust note, the engineers at Kawasaki have introduced a new exhaust pre-chamber. Also, the Z900 now has three-level traction control and two power modes. Besides that, the motorcycle gets four riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain and Manual).

The instrumentation is a brand-new 10.9 cm TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The display can connect to the rider’s smartphone and send notifications for calls and E-Mails. Suspension duties are taken care of by a 41 mm upside-down fork with rebound damping up front and spring preload adjustability and a horizontally back-link monoshock with similar levels of adjustability. Anchoring duties include twin 300 mm disc at the front and a single 250 mm disc at the rear.

Kawasaki has managed to keep the weight under check with the Z900 tipping the scales at 210 kg (same as the Euro 4 model). The fuel tank can store 17 litres of petrol and the seat height stands at 820 mm (increased by 15 mm). Besides, the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 has a ground clearance of 145 mm.

That’s not all, the Z900 is now shod with Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2. The lighting is now all-LED. Also, the motorcycle is now retailed in five colour options:

Metallic Graphite Grey

Metallic Spark Black plus Candy Lime Green

Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Blizzard White

Metallic Spark Black

Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Flat Spark Black

We expect the BS-VI compliant, 2020 Kawasaki Z900 to be almost 10% pricier than the old model, which costs INR 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

