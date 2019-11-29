2020 Kawasaki Z650 - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

The India-bound Kawasaki Z650 is on display at the ongoing 2019 Thai Auto Expo. The new iteration of the Japanese brand’s middleweight roadster motorcycle was previously seen at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

The styling upgrade exercise on the Kawasaki Z 650 brings a full-LED headlight that is inspired by the bigger Kawasaki Z products – the Kawasaki Z H2 and the Kawasaki Z900. A similar front fascia is also seen on the latest iteration of the Kawasaki Z400. The MY2020 update brings a colour TFT display as well. An updated headlight cowl with new graphics, sharp chin spoiler, new meter cover and more forward-slanting lines further enhance the front fascia of the motorcycle.

The 2020 Kawasaki Z690 also benefits from revised tank shrouds that carry a sharper design. The split-style saddle setup looks almost similar to that of its predecessor, although Kawasaki has improved the padding for better comfort. The 2020 Kawasaki Z650 will be available in three colour options – Metallic Spark Black, Candy Lime Green / Metallic Spark Black and Pearl Blizzard White / Metallic Spark Black.

The instrument console of the 2020 Z 650 is Bluetooth compatible and the system works with the “RIDEOLOGY THE APP” smartphone application. The app records the ride log and get a call/mail notification from the phone on the TFT display.

Engine specifications include a 649 cc parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled, 8-valve, DOHC engine that delivers a peak power of 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of max torque at 6,700 rpm. Do note that the power output of the new model is identical to the Indian-spec (BS-IV) model, although the peak torque is lower by 1.7 Nm.

Other hardware specifications include 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. Anchoring tasks are handled by 300 mm, petal-type dual semi-floating discs with dual-piston callipers at the front and a 220 mm, petal-type single rotor with a single-piston calliper at the back.

The new Kawasaki Z650 should reach India in early 2020. The Japanese motorcycle will compete with the CFMoto 650NK and the likes. The competition for the Z650 may get stiffer if Suzuki brings the SV650 to our market.